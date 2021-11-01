5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $399,900

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Enjoy a quiet tree-lined street in this spacious five bedroom home near Jenkins Elementary School in NW Hickory. The covered front porch leads into a central foyer with curved staircase and adjoining living and dining rooms. The updated kitchen offers custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, breakfast area and adjoining den with paneled walls and fireplace flanked with built-ins. The main level also features a guest bedroom suite, full bath, laundry room, and double garage. The upper level offers four bedrooms, including a primary suite with walk-in closet, updated bath, and private screened porch. Partial unfinished basement with door to side yard, perfect for storage or expansion. The level 3/4 acre yard offers mature hardwood trees, raised terrace off den, grilling patio, and private backyard. Convenient location near Viewmont shopping, dining, schools, and more.