Character and Charm abound here in this immaculate two story home on 6th Street NW! Walk to Glenn Hilton Park, stroll to the lake or walk to LHCC... Updates throughout from head to toe offers a move in ready home! You will enjoy relaxing and gathering here in this INCREDIBLE outdoor living space that has a large covered porch/patio area overlooking private, well landscaped back yard. Setting here is very pristine and park-like! All white newly updated eat-in kitchen with shiplap, island, coffee bar, stainless appliances and gorgeous countertops! Cozy, den sitting room w fireplace opens to covered porch area. Lovely foyer flanked by dining room & sunny family room. Main level also offers nice laundry room, bedroom or designated office and a full bath. Fabulous floor plan on upper level has primary bedroom with updated black/white bath, three large bedrooms, large updated full bath w new tiled luxury shower. Each bedroom upstairs is tucked away uniquely offering privacy and space.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $399,000
-
- Updated
