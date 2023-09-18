Charming home nestled in the desirable neighborhood of Huntington Forest of NE Hickory! This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home welcomes you in with true hardwood flooring throughout the spacious living room with a fireplace, a bedroom/office area, a cute and cozy study space/additional living area, and a dining room that leads to the tiled kitchen, laundry room area with a full bath, all accessible to the fenced in the back yard and 2-car garage. The upper level includes the spacious primary bedroom included with a full bath + walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms + 1 full bathroom. The exterior sits on .35 acres of level land that includes a peaceful patio surrounded by a white-picket fence and includes an 8X10 storage unit + plenty of privacy all while being in the heart of Hickory. Do not miss out on this beautiful home and schedule your viewing today!