5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $375,000

Beautiful 5 bed / 3 bath home in Hickory! Great area, conveniently located near restaurants, many antique shops, furniture markets and so much more! Step into gorgeous, recently refinished, hardwoods, open living room and remodeled kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, & pantry. Main level primary bedroom w/ walk-in closet & ensuite updated bath, double vanity sinks and custom tiled shower. Spacious bedrooms, bonus room above the garage, finished basement that's ready for a separate living space if needed offering 2bd, 1ba, kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator and microwave, living room & office space. Basement also has unfinished storage/workspace! Outdoor access from the basement! New CARPET in 2021, new ROOF in 2017 and HVAC in 2013! Amazing fenced backyard, a great deck for enjoying the yard and entertaining. Schedule your showing today!

