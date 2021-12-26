Location is the key here this beautiful 1915 home is 4,437 sq. ft. w/ 0.45 acres and is located near uptown hickory. This home does need some TLC and some updates, Interior is intact, featuring original interior woodwork, an impressive staircase, original closet doors, and windows. Original mantles frame fireplaces with capped chimneys and interior remodeling were completed in 1989. Asphalt paved parking lot in the rear can accommodate plenty of parking. This home is currently undergoing exterior painting and minor wood repairs but if you are looking for a large family home this is the home to see. This Dutch Colonial-style mansion, with a gambrel roof, central entrance portico, and grouped windows. A gorgeous staircase adorns the entrance along w/sunrooms were added. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018, The house, currently vacant, was adapted for commercial use, beginning in the 1960s, but can revert back to residential.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An 11-year-old’s Christmas wish came true when he met his favorite Maiden High School football player.
Court documents: Alexander County woman embezzled $15 million from Hickory office to fund lavish lifestyle
An Alexander County woman embezzled more than $15 million from her employer to fund an extravagant lifestyle, federal court documents filed in…
For the last 23 years, the Olde Hickory Tap Room has served as a place of refuge and community on Christmas.
- Updated
A Newton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend on Thursday.
- Updated
Two men are facing attempted murder and robbery charges after police say the men stole a vehicle from a woman in the parking lot of an apartme…
- Updated
Lia Bantavani with the U.S. Department of Justice said Donna Osowitt Steele has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud. The charge carries a max…
- Updated
A Lenoir woman died in a head-on collision on U.S. 64 in Alexander County.
- Updated
A 63-year-old man died in a house fire on Ledford Road in Vale on Monday. The cause of the fire was not known Monday afternoon.
- Updated
Catawba County government is keeping an eye on potential vaccination requirements for employers, the county attorney said.
- Updated
Behind Sara and Jorge Mora’s home in Maiden, the whir of machinery emanates from their stand-alone garage.