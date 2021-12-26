 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $375,000

5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $375,000

5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $375,000

Location is the key here this beautiful 1915 home is 4,437 sq. ft. w/ 0.45 acres and is located near uptown hickory. This home does need some TLC and some updates, Interior is intact, featuring original interior woodwork, an impressive staircase, original closet doors, and windows. Original mantles frame fireplaces with capped chimneys and interior remodeling were completed in 1989. Asphalt paved parking lot in the rear can accommodate plenty of parking. This home is currently undergoing exterior painting and minor wood repairs but if you are looking for a large family home this is the home to see. This Dutch Colonial-style mansion, with a gambrel roof, central entrance portico, and grouped windows. A gorgeous staircase adorns the entrance along w/sunrooms were added. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018, The house, currently vacant, was adapted for commercial use, beginning in the 1960s, but can revert back to residential.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert