Agent Rachel Knox - 828-390-0194 This charming property with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths, quaintly situated on 1.33 acres, is a must see! The full-length covered front porch featuring gorgeous river stone work, a well-established majestic Oak hovering over the front drive, a huge yard and 3 beautifully historic yet functional outbuildings (one with electricity) make the outside almost as unique and desirable as the inside. Lots of options for recreation, hobbies, a tool shed, or maybe even a she-shed! With an additional side deck and large, covered back porch just off of the mud/laundry room, grilling out is a convenient option. Inside you'll find the character of an old, well-built home, but with modern conveniences and upgrades such as a main level mud/laundry room, pantry, walk-in closets, new dishwasher, LVP flooring, and new countertops! Decorative fireplaces, double french-doors, and lots of cabinet space are just some of the tremendous features this home offers... Don't miss out!!
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $349,000
