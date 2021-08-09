Don't blink or this house will be gone! With 5 bedrooms and just over 3000 square feet this home is priced to sell! (Under $100/sqft) This 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch with a walkout basement is conveniently located in NE Hickory close to McDonald Pkwy. The entire home was meticulously renovated, top to bottom, just a few years ago. Granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, all new floor coverings, windows, fixtures and lighting. A lower driveway provides access to 2 exterior entrances in to the basement. With additional parking and a private entrance, the basement could function as a second living quarters, with the installation of a kitchen. Perfect for multigenerational use! The 5th bedroom does not have two means of egress.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,900
