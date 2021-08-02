Fantastic brick ranch with full finished basement, offering over 2500 square feet of living area, with five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main level has a large, dine-in kitchen, living room, three bedrooms and full bath. The lower level features two additional bedrooms, full bath, fitness/office/storage room and family room. Wonderful, back deck for enjoyment of the outside! This home is situated on a corner lot in Viewmont, conveniently located near LR University, shopping, dining, worshiping, sidewalks, medical facilities and most all other necessities of life. Low maintenance and move in ready, this home also features an asphalt driveway with drive through carport and plenty of parking in the back. Driveway is accessible from 21st Ave NE or 6th St NE. For additional information and details, please contact Realtors, Gina Jenkins at 828-455-0922 or Lois Leonard at 828-320-6354.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $274,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Witnesses told troopers the man climbed out of the car with a cat in one hand and a beer in the other.
- Updated
A Hickory woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. Police are seeking the driver of that car.
- Updated
When Janet Derr-Littman reads the phrase “I can’t breathe” she remembers George Floyd.
- Updated
Two vehicles, including a pickup truck, were involved in a wreck on Interstate 40 on Wednesday morning.
- Updated
A Claremont man died in a two-vehicle crash in Conover Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Masks will be optional for students and employees in Catawba County Schools during the 2021-22 school year.
- Updated
A Hickory man was charged after the fatal hit-and-run of Brianna Nicole Page on Saturday.
- Updated
Catawba County saw nearly double the number of COVID-19 cases this week, following a trend of rising case numbers. The increase is potentially…
- Updated
The car of a missing man was located in Iredell County.
- Updated
A $20,000 reward has been offered in connection to a 2020 Hickory murder case. The reward is listed on at least two billboards, including one …