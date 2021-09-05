5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $269,900

Fantastic brick ranch with full finished basement, offering over 2500 square feet of living area, with five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main level has a large, dine-in kitchen, living room, three bedrooms and full bath. The lower level features two additional bedrooms, full bath, fitness/office/storage room and family room. Wonderful, back deck for enjoyment of the outside! This home is situated on a corner lot in Viewmont, conveniently located near LR University, shopping, dining, worshiping, sidewalks, medical facilities and most all other necessities of life. Low maintenance and move in ready, this home also features an asphalt driveway with drive through carport and plenty of parking in the back. Driveway is accessible from 21st Ave NE or 6th St NE. For additional information and details, please contact Realtors, Gina Jenkins at 828-455-0922 or Lois Leonard at 828-320-6354.