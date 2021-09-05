Fantastic brick ranch with full finished basement, offering over 2500 square feet of living area, with five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main level has a large, dine-in kitchen, living room, three bedrooms and full bath. The lower level features two additional bedrooms, full bath, fitness/office/storage room and family room. Wonderful, back deck for enjoyment of the outside! This home is situated on a corner lot in Viewmont, conveniently located near LR University, shopping, dining, worshiping, sidewalks, medical facilities and most all other necessities of life. Low maintenance and move in ready, this home also features an asphalt driveway with drive through carport and plenty of parking in the back. Driveway is accessible from 21st Ave NE or 6th St NE. For additional information and details, please contact Realtors, Gina Jenkins at 828-455-0922 or Lois Leonard at 828-320-6354.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Now: Catawba County Schools reverses mask decision; angry parents voice displeasure as police officers provide security for board
- Updated
Catawba County Schools Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to review COVID-19-related quarantines and positive test cases …
- Updated
Masks will be required for Catawba County Schools students and faculty when indoors on school grounds.
- Updated
The Catawba County Schools Board of Education has called an emergency meeting for 6 p.m. today at the Catawba County Schools Administrative Se…
- Updated
The Hickory area could get several inches of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida starting late on Tuesday into Wednesday, Carolina Weather…
- Updated
Firefighters from Hickory, Mountain View and Long View extinguished flames and assessed damage at James Oxygen and Supply after the propane ex…
- Updated
Catawba County is facing a “tsunami” of COVID-19 cases, according to the county’s public health director.
- Updated
A Catawba man was charged with trafficking in cocaine following a police search where over 1,000 grams of cocaine was found, according to a ne…
- Updated
Catawba County saw 602 new COVID-19 cases in one week and seven deaths.
A farm equipment manufacturer in Conover plans to expand and create almost 150 new jobs with a minimum wage of $30 an hour.
Watch Now: Maiden man charged with first-degree murder in fatal hit-and-run in Hickory appears in court
- Updated
A Maiden man appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges for a hit-and-run that killed a Conover man.