Fantastic brick home in the heart of Viewmont, offering over 2500 square feet of living area. The basement was recently finished, expanding the home to provide five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main level has a large, dine-in kitchen, living room, three bedrooms & full bath. The finished lower level features two additional bedrooms, full bath (just remodeled), fitness/office/storage room & family room. Wonderful, back deck for full enjoyment of the outside! This home is situated on a corner lot, ideally located near LR University, shopping, dining, worshiping, sidewalks, medical facilities & most all other necessities of life. Low maintenance & move in ready, this home presents a newly paved & expanded asphalt driveway w/drive through carport & plenty of parking in the back, accessible from 21st Ave NE, as well as 6th St NE. Other recent upgrades were made to the electrical, plumbing, painting, bathroom & kitchen. Very easy to show! For additional information and details, please contact Realtors, Gina Jenkins at 828-455-0922 or Lois Leonard at 828-320-6354.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $256,800
