Listing provided by Garrett Osborne with Osborne Real Estate Group. Please contact Garrett Osborne for additional information! 828-455-5405 garrett@osbornereg.com After many years of love and memories, this home is ready for new owners! Located just outside of the Catawba Springs subdivision, this home is convenient to both Springs Road and Hwy 127. This level, corner lot allows plenty of room to indulge in a plethora of outdoor activities or hobbies! Off of the tall covered front porch, the front door opens in to a two story foyer, flanked by matching staircases that lead up to the 2nd floor. The main floor provides, a sizable eat in kitchen, accompanied by formal dining room, foyer/great room, living room, one bedroom, one full bath, and is complete with laundry and walk in pantry. The second floor offers a symmetrical floor plan of two bedrooms that each share a full back on either side of the 2nd floor, for a total of four beds and two full baths. Whether you are looking for a potential investment or the next place to call home, you won't want to miss this opportunity!
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $234,900
