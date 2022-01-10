 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $230,000

Great Bones! Looking for the perfect fixer upper? This is it. Split foyer plan with spacious sunroom/enclosed patio overlooking large backyard. 3 bedrooms on main including original owners suite with full bath. Owners converted basement rec room to a second owners suite with gas propane fireplace and spacious full bath. Large laundry room, den and 5th bedroom also in basement. Home needs cosmetic repairs throughout, flooring in basement. Price to sell AS IS. Seller to make no repairs. *Professional photos and measurements coming.

