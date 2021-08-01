For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. One of Hickory's finest properties, featuring historic charm and stunning outdoor entertaining, this private 2.73 acre estate can now be yours. The historic 1939 "Gifford-Millholland" main house offers stunning Georgian design with tall ceilings and elaborate millwork, 5 bedrooms, full basement, and top quality updates including advanced security and energy efficiency. The 2011 outdoor addition features a gorgeous gunite in-ground pool with natural stone diving platform, water fall, spill-over hot tub, and stunning pool house with guest quarters. The covered cabana features a carved stone fireplace, dining area, outdoor TV, and professional grade kitchen with Viking 41" grill. The guest quarters have a private bathroom and open concept studio design for a multitude of entertaining options. The 2.73 acre grounds are fully fenced, offer circular drives with two driveway gates, towering mature trees, creek, landscape lighting & outdoor audio, and more. This one is sure to impress!
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,590,000
