Call The Andi Jack Team Today-828.455.6299-Your opportunity to enjoy panoramic views of Lake Hickory's main channel- over 130 ft of water frontage!! Unique Floor Plan Offers Great Flow For Entertaining with Waterfront Views All Around You! The timeless kitchen includes custom cabinets, a giant island for prepping, granite counter tops, additional bar for seating and stainless steel appliances. Formal Dining Room and Additional Breakfast Room with Lake Hickory Views! Formal Living Room Space and Family Room offer great space for guests! The primary suite features a sitting area, private deck, amazing views, and spacious bathroom/closet! You'll also find 2nd suite on main level w/corner tub & tiled shower. Upstairs, 2 bedroom & home office share/nursery share recently updated hall bath. Full lower lvl offers enormous rec room, lrg 5th bedroom, remodeled full bath, laundry, & double garage w/workshop space. This home is a part of Moores Ferry HOA- Including the Community Pool and Clubhouse!
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,499,999
