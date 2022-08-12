 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $799,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION in Riverbend! High quality construction throughout this beautiful, modern 2 story home. 5 bedrooms and 5 full baths. Great room features beautiful stone fireplace with 20 ft ceiling. Custom kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, large island, and quartzite countertops with a very large pantry room. From the kitchen you walk into the large breakfast area with high cathedral ceiling. Off the kitchen you will find the laundry room and exit to the oversized 3 car garage. The primary bedroom suite is located on the 1st floor with double walk-in closets. Double vanities in the bathroom with beautiful tile shower and separate soaking tub. The second bedroom/office with a walk-in closet is also located on the 1st floor. The 2nd floor boasts 3 additional large suites, each one with a private bath and large walk-in closet. This fantastic lakefront neighborhood is in close proximity with many restaurants and direct access to Hwy 321.

