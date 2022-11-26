5 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $469,000

New construction! Energy efficient custom home with separate quarter at an affordable price! This 3350 total sf heated spacious house featuring 5 bedrooms, kitchen, dining and 4 full bathrooms , located in small community with lake view, 10 min to Hickory and 2 min to 321 N. Outstanding features: - Large kitchen and living open space , Samsung Appliances - Deck facing lake - Lower level separate quarter 700 sf heated, living , bedroom and full bath can be workshop, office or multi generation apartment. -Exterior Walls build 2*6 and R19 fiberglass and full Brick exterior -High 10’ ceilings and lots of open space, cabinets with granite tops, custom tile showers, master bath with free standing tub, floors with custom tile in bathroom, kitchen and dining and engineered wood in the bedrooms. -Two heat pumps with 3 zoned HVAC -One small bill for power, water and sewer by City of Granite Falls -Two cars garage and large parking area from right side -NO HOA