STUNNING ALL BRICK 1 1/2 Story w/Bsmt on 1.92 ACRES Near Downtown Conover! Single family owner, built with 4x6 solid oak hand hued studs, solid wood doors; crystal door knobs; solid white pine walls; original hdwd flrs IMMACULATELY maintained; custom blinds & cornice boards; 5 BRs; 2 full BAs; master suite on main level opens to beautiful hall BA w/dbl vanity/marble top & walk in tile shower; cov'd front porch; lovely foyer w/arched openings & arched double drs; MASSIVE formal living rm w/crown moldings & built-ins; formal DR w/chair railing & crown moldings; beautiful kit w/solid oak cabinets, island w/Jenn Air Dual Fuel Convection Range w/downdraft vented outside, side-by-side LG Linear ref, stainless DW, updated light fixtures & its own hidden laundry built into oak cabinets; sep den w/white pine walls/gas log FP; HUGE sunrm w/broken tile flrs; gorgeous wide staircase leads to 3 spare BRs upstairs plus hall cedar closet & hall closet w/laundry chute...see company remarks for more...call Gina King/Realty Executives 828-320-3883 for all the information!
5 Bedroom Home in Conover - $569,000
