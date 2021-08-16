Welcome home to this immaculate, well-maintained 2-story home w/basement in the desirable LEcho Park & Shuford school system. 5 bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms w/ add'l room in basement could be 5th bdrm. You will enter into a grand 2 story foyer w/ formal dining room to one side. Living room w/natural gas fireplace & screened porch, perfect spot for coffee in the morning or large 10x30 back deck great for entertaining. Eat-in kitchen w/pantry, double oven/cook top & granite countertops. Large laundry room w/laundry chute & stairs to unfinished bonus room(347sqft). Main level Owners suite w/dbl vanity sinks, shower & jacuzzi tub & walk-in closet. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms w/large closet space & bathroom. Partially finished basement features a family rm w/bar area, add'l room & full bathroom & a workshop. Bonus features include oversized garage(614sqft), new roof '17, new furnace '16 & HVAC units ('14 & '16), security system '20, central vac & 1 wi-fi garage door opener & thermostat. You do not want to miss the chance to make this your next Home, schedule a showing before it's too late!
5 Bedroom Home in Conover - $439,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Four years ago, two men shot into a vehicle parked outside of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in Hickory. The gunshots killed three young a…
- Updated
Greydon Hansen, 28, of Hickory will spend at least 64 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of murder Thursday in Catawba Coun…
'My blood run cold:' Victim's family reacts to first court appearance of Tangela and Eric Parker in Catawba County court
- Updated
Nearly seven months after Michelle Marlow was killed at her workplace in Hickory, the couple charged in her death made their first appearance …
The Division of Water Resources is investigating a spill of roughly 38,500 gallons of wastewater into Lake Hickory, according to a release fro…
NC Governor urges masks in schools; will Newton-Conover and Catawba County revisit mask-optional vote?
Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools are being asked to reconsider the decision to make masks optional for students, teacher…
As the number of COVID-19 cases begins to rise, some events are being postponed or canceled.
The ongoing coverage of how a furniture plant employee was gunned down at work and her two co-workers from Alexander County spent six months o…
- Updated
Tammy Watts said the shooting deaths of her son and his cousin were not random.
- Updated
Get rid of your bird feeders, advise wildlife experts, who say that's one way to keep birds safe from a new disease.
This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.