Welcome to 7428 Finch Lane, located in Brytewood subdivision. At this new construction home, you can enjoy the country feel while still having the convenience of being under an hour drive from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport & just twenty minutes from downtown Lincolnton. You can admire mornings and afternoons on the back deck or front porch. The back yard has plenty of room for outdoor entertainment. Entering the house, you’ll notice the open-concept living, dining and kitchen area. Inside the kitchen will be equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious island. Throughout the living area and bedrooms, you’ll find luxury vinyl flooring throughout. The owner suite bathroom will feature a free standing tub, double vanity, walk in closet, and a walk in tile shower that will be equipped with rainfall shower head.