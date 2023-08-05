Welcome to 7428 Finch Lane, located in Brytewood subdivision. At this new construction home, you can enjoy the country feel while still having the convenience of being under an hour drive from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport & just twenty minutes from downtown Lincolnton. You can admire mornings and afternoons on the back deck or front porch. The back yard has plenty of room for outdoor entertainment. Entering the house, you’ll notice the open-concept living, dining and kitchen area. Inside the kitchen will be equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious island. Throughout the living area and bedrooms, you’ll find luxury vinyl flooring throughout. The owner suite bathroom will feature a free standing tub, double vanity, walk in closet, and a walk in tile shower that will be equipped with rainfall shower head.
4 Bedroom Home in Vale - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A car plowed through the patio in front of Taste Full Beans coffee shop in downtown Hickory on Thursday night. Beth Leicht, a barista at the s…
In a memo included in the council’s agenda packet, Hickory Public Utilities Director Shawn Pennell said the extension was needed in part becau…
The N.C. State Highway Patrol identified the two men killed in a crash on Vashti Road as 75-year-old Ted Allen Teague and 42-year-old Michael …
Police: Doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park. The two were parents of a toddler son.
Suspect was arrested while trying to flee the scene in Eden in a black Chevy Avalanche.
The restaurant’s menu is limited to barbecue staples: pulled pork, chicken, turkey, brisket and ribs alongside traditional sides such as fries…