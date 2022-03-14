Summer get away or year round home? You decide! This is the one for you! Brick/Vinyl 1.5 story home on a double level lot of 1.24 acres. Floating dock on lot with house and covered boat dock on side lot with lift. Seller is unsure if lift is working but still in place. Enjoy the screen porch or the sprawling deck across the back of the house! Home offers hardwood floors throughout most of the living area, updated carpet in the bedrooms. Upstairs addition has large room that has been used as a bedroom or a bonus room as well as another full bath. There are also 3 large walk in closets upstairs and a 20x8 covered deck overlooking the main channel! The exterior entrance garage offers boat and toy storage. Boat ramp for putting your boat into the lake. This home has been loved and enjoyed by a family for many years! Now it can be your new home! **More photos to come!
4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $799,900
