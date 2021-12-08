Enjoy a beautiful sunrise overlooking Lake Hickory on the large back deck of this gorgeous home! This home features an open floor plan, 4 bedrooms and 5 Bathrooms with stunning lake views! Master Bedroom is complete with his and her bathrooms joined by a large walk-in closet! NEW kitchen update with amazing new granite counter tops, larger island and new 33" stainless steel farmhouse sink, smart HQ GE oven (Alexa & Google enabled)and new GE Convection Microwave! Media closet with a built in safe and security monitor. Finished basement perfect for entertaining with a projection TV, full kitchen with stunning granite counter tops and tiled back-splash & a MUST SEE walk-in shower!! TOO MANY EXTRAS TO LIST!!! NO HOA fees & Deeded lake access. New roof 7/2020. New gutters 5/2020. New hardwoods 5/2020. New Oven 2021, New GE Convection Microwave 2021. Silt pond in the back yard. There is a lot for sale and under contract directly behind the home MLS #3751202.
4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $570,000
