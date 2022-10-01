Breathtaking Wittenburg Springs-Modern Farm House features a spacious floor plan with 4BR ,2.5BA with additional play room. This 2 Story Home features a large living room perfect for entertaining, kitchen with breakfast nook, and formal dining room! The timeless kitchen includes a giant island, quartz counter tops, gorgeous backsplash, oversized pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The primary suite's batten ceilings and wide windows give the space a grand feeling that is enhanced by the adjoining bath which includes double vanities, a soaking tub, tile shower and a large walk-in closet! The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a fenced in backyard to enjoy from your deck...loads of outdoor space! We love the low county taxes, modern farmhouse vibes, and spacious floor plan.
4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $499,999
