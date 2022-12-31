4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $499,000

A MUST SEE - Built in 2020, this beautiful, like new 4 bedroom,2 bath home is situated on a spacious lot. Enjoy an inviting open concept layout where the family room, dining and kitchen are the heart of the home. While the fireplace serves as a focal point, this home is an entertainer’s delight. Amenities abound featuring custom cabinetry, oversized island with built in microwave and beverage cooler, while the granite and backsplash are timeless. Continue outside onto the maintenance free deck, which is the perfect setting for grilling with ample room to entertain and play. Main level living offers a split bedroom plan with a generous owner’s suite. Escape to your well-appointed ensuite featuring separate closets, a soaker tub, dual vanities, and custom shower. Guests will enjoy the convenience of a full bath beyond the foyer, while upstairs presents a fourth bedroom/bonus room, perfect for an office/playroom. Move in ready with easy access to Lake Hickory, minutes from Hwy 16 and 127.