Breathtaking Wittenburg Springs-Modern Farm House features a spacious floor plan with 4BR ,2.5BA with additional play room. This 2 Story Home features a large living room perfect for entertaining, kitchen with breakfast nook, and formal dining room! The timeless kitchen includes a giant island, quartz counter tops, gorgeous backsplash, oversized pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The primary suite's batten ceilings and wide windows give the space a grand feeling that is enhanced by the adjoining bath which includes double vanities, a soaking tub, tile shower and a large walk-in closet! The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a fenced in backyard to enjoy from your deck...loads of outdoor space! We love the low county taxes, modern farmhouse vibes, and spacious floor plan.
4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $497,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 13-year-old riding a dirt bike died Monday due to injuries he suffered in a head-on crash in Alexander County on Sunday.
The family of a Navy veteran killed after driving off a collapsed bridge has enlisted the help of wrongful death lawyers.
A Lenoir man won a $700,000 jackpot from a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket.
A Charlotte man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.
Who is the suspect in the Raleigh shooting?
A Conover man told police he buried a body in the backyard of his house after the deceased suffered a fatal overdose in the basement of the home.
A body discovered in the backyard of a Conover home last month was identified as a missing 54-year-old man.
A 52-year-old woman was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges Tuesday morning.
When a tree tore through 75-year-old George Ramseur’s mobile home it left a gaping wound in the house that exposed the inside to the elements.
Chick-fil-A ranked as the slowest fast food drive-thru. But there's a reason for that. Here's why.