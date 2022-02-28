 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $449,900

  Updated
Don’t miss this opportunity to own a BEAUTIFUL NEW 2-story home in the Wittenburg Springs subdivision! This elegant plan offers flex room on the upper level. The kitchen features gorgeous custom cabinets, breakfast bar, quartz countertops, and stainless-steel appliances (range, microwave, dishwasher, & garbage disposal). The primary suite has a private bathroom with dual sinks, large, tiled shower, free standing tub, and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2-car garage and rocking chair front porch.

