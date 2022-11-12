4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $419,900

Gorgeous craftsman style home now available in the desirable neighborhood of Wittenburg Springs- just a short drive to Lake access and central Hickory. The main level's open floor plan welcomes you in with a spacious family room + kitchen area that includes true hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island all new fixtures and updated backsplash. In additional to the spacious common area the main floor also offers an additional half bath along with the primary bedroom w| 1 full bath. The upper level includes a very large great room, 3 additional bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a spacious laundry room! The exterior offers a back deck area with a cleared yard, 2-car garage and charming covered front porch. Fresh paint on parts of the exterior along with the front + back doors. Do not miss out on this beautiful home and schedule your viewing today!