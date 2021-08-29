4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $400,000

THIS HOME FEATURES A SOLID BRICK TRADITIONAL EXTERIOR AND CLASSIC CUSTOM ENTRYWAY AND IS NESTLED AMONG GIANT HARDWOODS ON A ONE ACRE LOT ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC IN THE LAKESIDE COMMUNITY OF HARBOR TOWN. WITH 9 FT CEILINGS THROUGHOUT, THE FIRST FLOOR OFFERS GRACIOUS FORMAL LIVING AND DINING AREAS. THE GOURMET KITCHEN OPENS TO A LARGE DRAMATIC BREAKFAST ROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING AND THREE WALLS OF WINDOWS. HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH ITS OWN MARBLE FIREPLACE AND HANDSOME BUILT-INS. THE PRIVATE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE OFFERS A JACUZZI TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER AND DRESSING ROOM. A BONUS ROOM MAY SERVE AS A PRIVATE STUDY OR GUEST QUARTERS. UNFINISHED BASEMENT WITH THIRD GARAGE PROVIDES AMPLE STORAGE. PRIVATE DECK OVER LOOKING BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED YARD. HOME HAS BEEN WELL LOVED. CALL FOR A SHOWING TODAY. SQ FOOTAGE FROM APPRAISAL. .TWO HEAT PUMPS ONE REPLACED IN 2004, THE OTHER 2008