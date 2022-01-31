 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $299,900

Looking for Land?! Opportunity abounds here on this beautiful piece of property totaling 11 acres. Beautiful Bethlehem area! Nice, level land that is open and wooded. Adorable house with tons of character... good bones but needs updating. Also on property is a former day care building that could be used for storage, workshop, etc.. Recent appraisal on file.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert