4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $160,000

Don’t miss this low-maintenance home on a large, flat lot with mountain views from both large decks. The open concept allows for entertaining or just spending time centrally in the home. The kitchen island is great for food prep with a nice-sized pantry nearby. The laundry area is accessible from the kitchen or back deck. The split-bedroom plan allows for privacy for the primary suite from the three secondary bedrooms. The primary suite features a walk-in closet, and bath with a dual vanity, garden tub, and shower. The yard is level and one outbuilding is included. The front deck is 12x18 with a safety gate. The back deck is 15x21 with a safety gate. For more info contact the listing agent, Tami Fox, Keller Williams Realty, 828-234-5835, The Temple Team, www.thetempleteam.com.