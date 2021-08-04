4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $1,270,000

LAKEFRONT LIVING WITH ACREAGE & PRIVACY!!Once in a lifetime opportunity to own this beautiful home with 700 feet of shoreline on Lake Hickory. Nestled on a rare 2.68 acres waterfront lot with amazing long range, main channel views & unmatched privacy. Upon entry, you are welcomed with an abundance of natural light and phenomenal lake views from almost every room. Main level host kitchen, DR, great room, office, master, 2 additional bedrooms & triple garage. Sleek, modern kitchen with huge breakfast bar, granite, SS appliances, island, dining area, keeping room w/FP & walk out deck for grilling & entertaining. Great room w/ soaring cathedral ceilings, wood burning FP, built ins & breathtaking views from the floor to ceiling window. Spacious master suite w/FP, trey ceiling, recessed lighting, enormous WIC, private deck for relaxing & watching the sunset. Finished basement w/full kitchen, 2 baths, media room, rec room & dbl garage. Fun for everyone w/ the 2 story dock, tiki hut & hot tub