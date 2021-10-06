4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $1,100,000

Call The Andi Jack Team Today-828.291.9514-This is a rare opportunity to purchase a custom home on Lake Hickory with a guest house. Fabulously maintained grounds, concrete (low maintenance) steps to the dock with covered spaces for two boats and multiple jet-skis! Main House-1st Level includes Large Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Custom Preacher's Cabinet (Wet Bar), Great Room, Office, Laundry, and Sunroom. Large Corner Kitchen with Custom Island, Prep Sink, Tons of Work Space, Double Oven, and Cabinets Galore! Primary Bedroom on Main Level with Spacious Bath- Walk In Shower, Jetted Tub, Separate Vanities, and Huge Walk-In Closet. Upstairs Features 3 Additional Guest Rooms and Bonus Room/Bunk Room- 2 Baths and Lots of Storage! You can close this level off to the rest of the house as well! Entertain on the weekends in the walk-out basement-wet bar, full bath, pantry, storage, and large den! Guest House - Features 1 BR/LR/BA/Kitchen and Laundry- with separate parking! Wonderful income producing opportunity!