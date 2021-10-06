Call The Andi Jack Team Today-828.291.9514-This is a rare opportunity to purchase a custom home on Lake Hickory with a guest house. Fabulously maintained grounds, concrete (low maintenance) steps to the dock with covered spaces for two boats and multiple jet-skis! Main House-1st Level includes Large Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Custom Preacher's Cabinet (Wet Bar), Great Room, Office, Laundry, and Sunroom. Large Corner Kitchen with Custom Island, Prep Sink, Tons of Work Space, Double Oven, and Cabinets Galore! Primary Bedroom on Main Level with Spacious Bath- Walk In Shower, Jetted Tub, Separate Vanities, and Huge Walk-In Closet. Upstairs Features 3 Additional Guest Rooms and Bonus Room/Bunk Room- 2 Baths and Lots of Storage! You can close this level off to the rest of the house as well! Entertain on the weekends in the walk-out basement-wet bar, full bath, pantry, storage, and large den! Guest House - Features 1 BR/LR/BA/Kitchen and Laundry- with separate parking! Wonderful income producing opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $1,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Motorcycle rider dies near Exit 130.
- Updated
The bodies of a Newton couple were found inside the Observer News Enterprise building late Friday, according to a release from the Newton Poli…
- Updated
A Newton man shot and killed a woman and then took his own life at the Newton newspaper office on Friday, the Newton Police Department confirm…
Below, find salary databases for all salaries over $25,000 for employees of Catawba County, CVCC, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schoo…
- Updated
A man is in stable condition after Hickory police officers shot him in the parking lot of the Corner Pocket lounge.
- Updated
A Hickory man was charged with shooting into occupied vehicles near downtown Hickory.
- Updated
A Hickory High student was charged for having a knife on school grounds on Wednesday.
Paying public employees well brings better services to the citizens they serve, according to one of Catawba County’s highest-paid government o…
A man authorities say is one of the leaders of a drug trafficking ring in Catawba County is on trial.
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Oct. 1