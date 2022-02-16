Beautiful Lake Hickory Waterfront Home with ALL the amenities. This custom built home sits at the end of a quiet cove without all the boat traffic! MAIN floor features primary bedroom suite offering spacious walk-in closet, jet tub, his & hers counters and walk-in shower. Main level also has spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, office, dining room and laundry. Enjoy the lake views from the enclosed sunroom or the large back deck w/composite decking. UPPR LVL features 2 full baths, 3 bedrooms, bonus room, and storage area. BASEMENT features open floor plan with wet bar, area for pool table, full bath, and plenty of storage for all your lake accessories. Dock has two boat slips with lifts and 2 jet-ski floats. Guest House features, kitchen, living area, office and bedroom. Lake Hickory, part of the Catawba River System, is 17 miles long with 105 ft of shoreline. Recreation abounds!
4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $1,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Taylorsville property, once home to The Nest wedding venue at Steele’s Farms, has new owners.
When Anthony Gaglia opened his Carolina Crafted candle store in Hickory four years ago, he wasn’t fond of the downtown location.
- Updated
J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in Hickory will close after St. Patrick’s Day, the restaurant announced Wednesday.
- Updated
A 26-year-old Newton man died in a head-on collision Tuesday evening on Section House Road.
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will wrap up the 2021 NFL season tonight when they do battle in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in I…
An inmate at the Catawba County Detention Facility died on Tuesday. Authorities say the inmate “suffered respiratory distress.”
- Updated
A live power line fell and people were trapped temporarily in a vehicle near the entrance to Valley Hills Mall in Hickory on Monday.
- Updated
A 64-year-old woman died in a fire Friday morning at a residence on Oak Hill Park Circle in Caldwell County.
- Updated
Gonzalo Salinas-Cisneros, 27, of Conover, was sentenced to serve a prison term of 26 to 33 years for his role in the October 2019 shooting dea…
- Updated
A Hickory man was sentenced to as many as 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling cocaine during Catawba County Superior Court.