4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $1,100,000

Beautiful Lake Hickory Waterfront Home with ALL the amenities. This custom built home sits at the end of a quiet cove without all the boat traffic! MAIN floor features primary bedroom suite offering spacious walk-in closet, jet tub, his & hers counters and walk-in shower. Main level also has spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, office, dining room and laundry. Enjoy the lake views from the enclosed sunroom or the large back deck w/composite decking. UPPR LVL features 2 full baths, 3 bedrooms, bonus room, and storage area. BASEMENT features open floor plan with wet bar, area for pool table, full bath, and plenty of storage for all your lake accessories. Dock has two boat slips with lifts and 2 jet-ski floats. Guest House features, kitchen, living area, office and bedroom. Lake Hickory, part of the Catawba River System, is 17 miles long with 105 ft of shoreline. Recreation abounds!