GOLF COURSE LIVING ON CUL-DE-SAC LOT! Welcome home to luxury gated River Oaks Golf Club community overlooking the first fairway with wonderful views of the course! The Lexington home plan boasts over 3300 square feet including a spacious dining room and home office on either side of stunning 2 story foyer with double landing staircase. First floor owner’s suite with huge closet and optional spa bath! Wonderful open floor plan- size great for entertaining. Kitchen open to family room and breakfast. Wonderful walk-in pantry. 3 more bedrooms up, rec room, and optional bonus room. Opportunity to add amazing outdoor living space and a large walk-in attic. CARUSO HOMES is a semi-custom builder - you pick home plan, features, and colors to make this truly your dream home! Easy process and custom to you! Photos are representative of similar built Lexington plan & may include options and upgrades. Located approx 60min from Charlotte, 30min from Lake Norman area, and 20min from Hickory.