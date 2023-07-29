Here is your chance to own a brand new home in the beautiful neighborhood golf community of Augusta Greens! Minutes away from I-40 and right next door to River Oaks Golf Club. This is a great home for anyone and everyone. This property will have luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in the bedrooms. All bedrooms will be upstairs as well as an office. Paint color will be "City Loft" by Sherwin-Williams which is very similar to an agreeable grey. No HOA! Seller offering 3% to buyers agents and up to $5000 towards buyers closing costs! Call me for additional details and schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The restaurant’s menu is limited to barbecue staples: pulled pork, chicken, turkey, brisket and ribs alongside traditional sides such as fries…
Gilham was referred to the board in 2022 by an engineer who reviewed the collapse of the arches and faulted Gilham for “inadequate structural …
The holes are located near the front of the store. The larger of the two holes was located near the back of a parking spot while the smaller w…
Troopers believe dog hair may have been placed on the vehicle's windshield to make it look like the driver hit a deer rather than the cyclist.
Writer and director Ron Rossmann said his idea is to create a psychological slasher movie that follows a paranormal serial killer who stalks t…