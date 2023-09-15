Beautiful custom built home situated on over an acre in secluded Mountain Creek Ridge! This property strikes the perfect balance of privacy and convenience. You’re welcomed by a rocking chair front porch that sets the stage for this freshly painted home. Kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and casual eating area. Main level offers a cozy family room w/ gas logs, dining room, an office/flex room and full bath. Primary suite boasts lighted tray ceiling, relaxing garden tub, shower, & walk in closet. Oversized bonus room & 3 additional bedrooms offer plenty of space for the entire family. Large, flat backyard for outdoor play & short walk to neighborhood walking trails and waterfall! Only mins away from Hwy 16, local restaurants & stores, marinas, public lake accesses & 40 min from uptown Charlotte! 600-acre Mountain Creek Park is 1 mile away w/ huge playground, dog park, kayaking, nature center, pickle ball, and 20 miles of hiking and biking trails!