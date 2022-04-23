Newly built, all brick, 4BR, 3 full BA, 2-story home w/unfinished walkout basement! Open layout featuring spacious kitchen w/large island, farmhouse sink, pendant & recessed lighting, quartz countertops, and breakfast area leading out to large deck that's great for entertaining. Formal dining room with coffered ceiling & wainscoting. Two-story great room w/electric fireplace and hardwood floors. Primary bedroom w/sitting area and ensuite featuring double vanity, water closet, separate tub and tiled shower, and walk-in closet. Bedroom 2, bathroom, and laundry also on main. Inviting entry w/arched double wood doors, two-story foyer and modern staircase. Upstairs has two additional bedrooms, bathroom, and bonus room perfect for playing games or watching movies. This home is completely move in ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $745,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 22-year-old woman was shot and her vehicle was stolen Wednesday night at Pelican’s Snoballs, a business that sells shaved ice treats, on U.S…
Police say at least one person was shot at Pelican’s Snoballs on U.S. Highway 321 in Northwest Hickory on Wednesday night.
A Catawba man died Monday when his logging truck veered off the road and overturned.
Catawba County leaders rejected a rezoning request that would have made way for a 140-acre solar farm and 125 acres of conserved land.
This article was updated with new information on April 19, 2022 at 8:46 a.m.
Four troopers were inside a Statesville store when their patrol vehicles were set on fire. The N.C. Highway Patrol says the suspect was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric exam.
What did people do for fun 100 years ago?
Sheriff: Father shot children, their mother before setting fire, turning gun on himself in Davie County house
Davie County investigators say a family went to the sheriff's office just hours before a murder-suicide in which two young children and their parents were killed.
Tents, sleeping bags and food filled the front lobby of the Catawba County United Way office on Wednesday.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will be opening a location in Hickory along U.S. Highway 70 between the Crowne Plaza Hotel and a Wendy’s restaurant.