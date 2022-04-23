 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $745,000

4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $745,000

Newly built, all brick, 4BR, 3 full BA, 2-story home w/unfinished walkout basement! Open layout featuring spacious kitchen w/large island, farmhouse sink, pendant & recessed lighting, quartz countertops, and breakfast area leading out to large deck that's great for entertaining. Formal dining room with coffered ceiling & wainscoting. Two-story great room w/electric fireplace and hardwood floors. Primary bedroom w/sitting area and ensuite featuring double vanity, water closet, separate tub and tiled shower, and walk-in closet. Bedroom 2, bathroom, and laundry also on main. Inviting entry w/arched double wood doors, two-story foyer and modern staircase. Upstairs has two additional bedrooms, bathroom, and bonus room perfect for playing games or watching movies. This home is completely move in ready!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert