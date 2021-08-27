In this home you walk into a gallery (49x6) with open grate room, dining room, and kitchen with lots of natural light. On the left side has a master bedroom with master bath, two closets, and study room. On the right side, powder room, Two bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom, a gust suite with its own bathroom, a large laundry room, a garage, and leading to the upstairs bonus room (unfinished). Lowe area with one car garage. Don't miss the opportunity to own this stunting house.
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $699,000
