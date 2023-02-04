Beautiful, newly built, all brick, 4BR, 3 full BA, 2-story home w/unfinished walkout basement! Open layout featuring spacious kitchen w/large island, farmhouse sink, pendant & recessed lighting, quartz countertops, and breakfast area leading out to large deck that's great for entertaining. Formal dining room with coffered ceiling & wainscoting. Two-story great room w/electric fireplace and hardwood floors. Primary bedroom w/sitting area and ensuite featuring double vanity, water closet, separate tub and tiled shower, and walk-in closet. Bedroom 2, bathroom, and laundry also on main. Inviting entry w/arched double wood doors, two-story foyer and modern staircase. Upstairs has two additional bedrooms, bathroom, and bonus room perfect for playing games or watching movies. This home is completely move in ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $675,000
