For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Build this exceptional home on any of the 5 remaining lots for sale in Avian Woods! This **proposed** construction offers main level living with spacious great room with fireplace, coffered ceiling, adjoining dining area, and open kitchen with huge center island, custom cabinets, and stainless appliances. The main level master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and bath with double vanity and tiled shower. Upstairs, the floor plan can offer 2 or 3 additional bedrooms, two baths, and a huge bonus room over the triple attached garage. Quiet rural setting with convenient access to major highways.
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $649,900
