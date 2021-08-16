For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Meticulously maintained three-level home in Fairway Farms has space for the whole family! The main level offers a welcoming covered front porch leading into a central foyer and adjoining formal dining room. The open great room has a gas fireplace and adjoins the huge kitchen with bar seating, tons of cabinetry, breakfast room, and exit to the rear terrace. Also on the main level, you'll find three bedrooms (all with private bathrooms), including a large primary bedroom with walk-in closet and bath with jetted tub and separate shower. The main level also has a 3-car garage, half bath, laundry room, and desk area just off the kitchen. Upstairs, a spacious central den opens onto one bedroom, one bonus room with closet, a full bath, and two walk-in attic areas. The full lower level doubles as an in-law suite, featuring a 4th garage bay, private entrance, large den area, full kitchen, bonus room, and a full bath. Private rear yard with main level porch and terraced area for pets.
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $649,900
