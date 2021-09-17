Additional information or for your very own private tour call or text Mike Roberts at 704-966-9823. A house like this doesn’t come along often. One-of-a-kind colonial style home, extensively restored to allow for modern amenities while also preserving its unique charm. Gated front entrance, professionally landscaped to reveal this beautiful home on 3/4 acre in quaint downtown Newton, NC. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, shops, library & more! Upon entering the home you are greeted by the custom spiral staircase, 9 foot ceilings throughout, custom woodwork, original hardwood floors and 3 all brick fireplaces. Newly painted inside + out, upgraded electrical + plumbing, screened porch w/ custom wood ceilings. Completely remodeled kitchen w/ island, built-in china cabinet, farmhouse sink from England + top of the line appliances. Bathrooms feature glass doors, marble floors in guest, cast iron tub in primary + alot of its original features. Home also includes an elevator, 2 car garage, architectural shingles, New Trane HVAC + two outdoor patios for year round enjoyment.
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $634,900
