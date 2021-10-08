Additional information or for your very own private tour call or text Mike Roberts at 704-966-9823. A house like this doesn’t come along often. One-of-a-kind colonial style home, extensively restored to allow for modern amenities while also preserving its unique charm. Gated front entrance, professionally landscaped to reveal this beautiful home on 3/4 acre in quaint downtown Newton, NC. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, shops, library & more! Upon entering the home you are greeted by the custom spiral staircase, 9 foot ceilings throughout, custom woodwork, original hardwood floors and 3 all brick fireplaces. Newly painted inside + out, upgraded electrical + plumbing, screened porch w/ custom wood ceilings. Completely remodeled kitchen w/ island, built-in china cabinet, farmhouse sink from England + top of the line appliances. Bathrooms feature glass doors, marble floors in guest, cast iron tub in primary + alot of its original features. Home also includes an elevator, 2 car garage, architectural shingles, New Trane HVAC + two outdoor patios for year round enjoyment.
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Newton man shot and killed a woman and then took his own life at the Newton newspaper office on Friday, the Newton Police Department confirm…
- Updated
The bodies of a Newton couple were found inside the Observer News Enterprise building late Friday, according to a release from the Newton Poli…
Below, find salary databases for all salaries over $25,000 for employees of Catawba County, CVCC, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schoo…
- Updated
Motorcycle rider dies near Exit 130.
- Updated
Tangela Parker’s parents have received threatening phone calls, her attorney said in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
- Updated
A man is in stable condition after Hickory police officers shot him in the parking lot of the Corner Pocket lounge.
A man authorities say is one of the leaders of a drug trafficking ring in Catawba County is on trial.
Paying public employees well brings better services to the citizens they serve, according to one of Catawba County’s highest-paid government o…
The cheers were loud and sustained when Marlee Kale was announced as St. Stephens’ homecoming queen. She smiled, bowed and even curtsied on th…
- Updated
Prosecutor Leslie Dismukes referred to a man on trial for drug charges as “the kingpin of Hickory” during her opening statement Tuesday.