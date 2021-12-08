4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $599,000

Located in Avian Woods is this custom built, all brick 1 ½ story home w/ finished basement & “Superior” poured concrete walls. This home sits on 1.43 acres and boasts an impressive foyer welcoming you into the great room w/ 9 ft.+ ceilings, large windows & gas logs FP. With an open floor plan the great room flows into the kitchen featuring an eat-at island, granite countertops, pantry, eat-in area, w/ a laundry room & formal dining room nearby. The oversized master bedroom is on the main level and features a sitting area, his & her closets w/ master bath. Master bath has double vanity sinks, separate tub & shower, w/ private toilet. Bedrooms #2, & #3 each w/ en suite baths & bedroom #4 w/ bonus area are located on the 2nd level. The basement is finished w/ a den area, 2nd kitchen, movie/media room, office, 2 other rooms & full bath. Outside features a back deck, patio, unfinished utility room & double attached garage. Located close to food, shopping, entertainment, I-40 & Hwy 16.