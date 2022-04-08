4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $575,000

An opportunity to buy a piece of history! Built in 1895, remodeled in 1977 and updated in 2012 this beautiful home sits on over 10 acres in the country yet close to town. While preserving its historic charm, the owners have modernized this home with high quality appliances, high speed internet, a multi-zoned HVAC system, new windows and invisible fence. Built from rough cut lumber harvested from the property, most of the interior and exterior walls are solid. The home has 3 fireplaces, a huge kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, a massive dry basement that could be made into an apartment, an attic with lots of storage space, a small barn, and a proven garden plot ready for another season. From the back deck, or front porch enjoy amazing sunrises and sunsets plus daily deer and rabbit sightings. A nice balcony off the primary bedroom is perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. Nearly 4000 HLA, with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, an office and plenty of space to entertain.