4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $555,000

Beautifully maintained custom built home on 1.43 acres with 4 bedrooms 3 baths and a 30x60 5 bay shop. Main level offers built in entertainment center, gas log fire place, laundry room, dining room, 2 bedrooms with hallway bathroom, master with walk-in closet and master bath. Finished basement offers an additional bedroom and bathroom, a kitchenette area with stove, sink and refrigerator, and an additional room that could be used as bedroom. A detached 30x60 wired 5 bay garage/shop with paved entry and side entry man-door offers extensive storage and workshop area. Established, private neighborhood but convenient to all major roads. No HOA! Bring all offers. Call Danielle Stone 828-446-6683 for your appointment to see this beautiful home.