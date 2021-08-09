Location, location, location, and this home defines versatile space and outdoor living. Main floor features 3 beds and 2 baths, updated kitchen and butler pantry, open concept dining and living with sunroom wall of windows. 2 side decks that lead to ground level rock patio surrounded by a tree canopy for shaded outdoor living. A creek runs the back side of the property. Bonus, bath, 3 storage closets and loft upstairs and fully finished basement with large media room, additional bedroom, storage rooms, full bath, workshop. Space to work from home, school at home, and play at home. New carpet, updated bathrooms on main floor, new paint throughout, HVAC fully serviced new mini-split HVAC unit being installed in bonus, new basement ceiling, lighting, and more Aug 2021. Roof 09. Neighborhood access to golf course but membership opt and no HOA. 45mi to Charlotte Douglas, 7mi to Hickory, 16mi to Lake Norman, 29mi to Statesville, 45mi to Blowing Rock. Easy access I40, Hwy321, Hwy16.
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $539,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investors are bringing new life into a familiar downtown Newton restaurant space.
- Updated
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
- Updated
Tangela and Eric Parker, the fugitives from Alexander County wanted in the shooting death of a woman at a Hickory furniture plant, have been r…
Coworkers Brianna Hoke and Dr. Harold Dufour Jr. snapped a photo together this week. It replicates one made 25 years ago.
- Updated
Hickory resident Diane Clark won the Cash 5 lottery ticket jackpot in April.
Prison sentences for 11 members of a methamphetamine trafficking ring in Catawba, Lincoln, Caldwell and Alexander counties were handed down th…
- Updated
A state board approved a bond to fund several highway projects, including part of the widening of U.S. 321 to six lanes.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
A crowd gathered Monday night to memorialize a 17-year-old girl in their community who was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
- Updated
A Newton man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for two armed robberies in Hickory.