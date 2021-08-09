4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $539,000

Location, location, location, and this home defines versatile space and outdoor living. Main floor features 3 beds and 2 baths, updated kitchen and butler pantry, open concept dining and living with sunroom wall of windows. 2 side decks that lead to ground level rock patio surrounded by a tree canopy for shaded outdoor living. A creek runs the back side of the property. Bonus, bath, 3 storage closets and loft upstairs and fully finished basement with large media room, additional bedroom, storage rooms, full bath, workshop. Space to work from home, school at home, and play at home. New carpet, updated bathrooms on main floor, new paint throughout, HVAC fully serviced new mini-split HVAC unit being installed in bonus, new basement ceiling, lighting, and more Aug 2021. Roof 09. Neighborhood access to golf course but membership opt and no HOA. 45mi to Charlotte Douglas, 7mi to Hickory, 16mi to Lake Norman, 29mi to Statesville, 45mi to Blowing Rock. Easy access I40, Hwy321, Hwy16.