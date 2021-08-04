4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $524,900

This executive home is located on a 3.0 acre wooded lot. It features 4 bedrooms, an office and 2 1/2 baths. The large kitchen has a beautiful L-shaped marble counter. The family room contains a fireplace with beautiful Tennessee fieldstone, and a built-in bookshelf and TV space. The master suite has twin, his and her, walk-in closets, and ensuite bathroom with garden tub and shower. It also features a separate make-up/dressing table with sink and counter space. Storage abounds with a full, unfinished, basement with room for a workshop, pool table, or a man-cave. This home will delight you!