A home that defines versatile space and outdoor living. Main floor features 3 beds and 2 baths, updated kitchen and butler pantry, open concept dining and living with sunroom wall of windows. 2 side decks that lead to ground level rock patio surrounded by a tree canopy for shaded outdoor living. A creek runs the back side of the property. Bonus, bath, 3 storage closets and loft upstairs and fully finished basement with large media room, additional bedroom, storage rooms, full bath, workshop. Using rooms in basement, house could be 6 bedrooms! New carpet, updated bathrooms on main floor, new paint throughout, HVAC fully serviced new mini-split HVAC unit, new basement ceilings, lighting, and more. New well pump Oct 2021. Tons of storage! Amazing location! Neighborhood access to golf course but membership opt and no HOA.
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $509,000
