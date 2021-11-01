 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $509,000

4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $509,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $509,000

A home that defines versatile space and outdoor living. Main floor features 3 beds and 2 baths, updated kitchen and butler pantry, open concept dining and living with sunroom wall of windows. 2 side decks that lead to ground level rock patio surrounded by a tree canopy for shaded outdoor living. A creek runs the back side of the property. Bonus, bath, 3 storage closets and loft upstairs and fully finished basement with large media room, additional bedroom, storage rooms, full bath, workshop. Using rooms in basement, house could be 6 bedrooms! New carpet, updated bathrooms on main floor, new paint throughout, HVAC fully serviced new mini-split HVAC unit, new basement ceilings, lighting, and more. New well pump Oct 2021. Tons of storage! Amazing location! Neighborhood access to golf course but membership opt and no HOA.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert