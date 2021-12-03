4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $509,000

A home that defines versatile space and outdoor living. The main floor features 3 beds and 2 baths, updated kitchen and butler pantry, open concept dining and living with sunroom wall of windows. 2 side decks that lead to ground level rock patio surrounded by a tree canopy for shaded outdoor living. A creek runs the backside of the property. Bonus, bath, 3 storage closets and loft upstairs and fully finished basement with large media room, additional bedroom, storage rooms, full bath, workshop. Using rooms in the basement, the house could be 6 bedrooms! New carpet, updated bathrooms on the main floor, new paint throughout, HVAC fully serviced new mini-split HVAC unit, new basement ceilings, lighting, and more. New well pump Oct 2021. Tons of storage! Amazing location! Neighborhood access to the golf course but membership opt and no HOA.