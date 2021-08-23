4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $499,500

PRICE IMPROVEMENT ! DOGWOOD HILLS ~ Custom Built Home on a Quiet Culdesac Lot with an Available Adjoining Vacant Lot. A Two-Story Foyer, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Breakfast Area, and Large Primary Suite make up the Main Level. There are 3 Spacious Bedrooms and 1 Bath Upstairs with a convenient laundry chute to the laundry room. The Basement has a Double Garage with keypad door and a Large unfinished area that is pre-plumbed for an additional Bathroom, and has Ductwork in place for HVAC. This Area would make a Wonderful Game Room, Office, Hobby Room, or Classroom for homeschooling. There are windows and walkout doors in the Unfinished Basement. Treat Yourself to this Timeless Classic, they truly "Don't Build em Like This Anymore"!